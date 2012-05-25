* 7-day repo rate rebounds nearly 30 bps, erasing Thurs fall * Rate still down nearly 20 bps on the week * Dealer says 2.5 pct is "reasonable level" * Rate could fluctuate between 2.5 and 2.8 pct next week By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, May 25 China's key money rate rebounded nearly 30 basis points on Friday, mainly because of month-end demand when banks accumulate cash to meet month-end regulatory requirements. Banks often keep more cash on hand at the end of each month in order to meet the regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio, set at 75 percent. "It's just because of the month-end factors. We still have ample cash on hand, so demand for interbank loans is weak," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped 27.45 basis points to 2.5077 percent from Thursday, when it hit the lowest level in 13 months. The current level is stil well below last Friday's close of 2.6918 percent. "Yesterday's money rate is too low, it was not a reasonable level. The current 2.5 percent is right," the dealer said. Rates wer likely to be volatile over the next week as banks build up cash, but the upward pressure should be mild, dealers said. It was likely to move around 2.5 to 2.8 percent in coming days. The 14-day repo rate rose slightly to 2.8051 percent at midday, while the overnight rate inched up 2.42 bps to 1.9132 percent. Interest rates swaps (IRS) were almost flat, with benchmark five-year IRS unchanged at 2.75 percent and one-year IRS inching up to 2.47 percent from Thursday's close 2.47 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.5077 2.2332 +27.45 7-day SHIBOR 2.5025 2.2277 +27.48 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3345 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)