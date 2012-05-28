* Dealer says 2.5 pct is "reasonable level"
* Month-end factors have little impact on money condition
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 28 China's money rates were little
changed on Monday, with dealers saying that the rates were at a
reasonable level and there was enough liquidity in the market,
despite month-end factors such as ba n ks' mandatory loan to
deposits ratio.
"Actually, the money situation is still good in the market,"
said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "The month-end
factors had impact on the seven-day repo rate last week, so we
expect the seven-day money rate could move around 2.5 percent."
Banks often keep more cash on hand at the end of each month
in order to meet the regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio, currently
set at 75 percent.
Dealers said that slowing growth in China's economy also
boosted expectation that the People's Bank of China would ease
the monetary policy, fu rther boosting li quidity in market.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate inched down 0.17 basis points to 2.4951
percent from Friday. It hit the lowest level in 13 months on May
24, at 2.23 percent.
The 14-day repo rate rose slightly to 2.6805
percent at midday, while the overnight rate was up
1.42 bps to 1.9236 percent.
Interest rates swaps (IRS) fell slightly, with benchmark
five-year IRS falling to 2.83 percent and one-year
IRS inching up to 2.49 percent from Friday's close 2.50 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.4951 2.4968 + 1.42
7-day SHIBOR 2.4958 2.5025 - 0.67
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3345 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)