* Key 7-day repo rises around 20 bps on bond sale
* China Shipbuilding to issue 8.1 bln yuan in bonds
* 1-year IRS at lowest since Nov 2010 on ample funds
* Official PMI in May at weakest reading so far this year
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's key money rate
rebounded by 20 basis points on Friday, as banks put money aside
to subscribe to a major convertible bond sale next week, after
slipping to its lowest in more than a year the day before in a
market awash with ample liquidity.
China Shipbuilding Industry will issue around
8.1 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) in convertible bonds on Monday.
Banks must place money in a special account in order to
subscribe to IPOs or bond offerings.
But one-year interest-rate swaps fell to an 18-month low for
a second straight day on Friday, as market liquidity remained
ample and with further monetary policy easing expected in coming
months, a dealer said. The rate hit an intraday low
of 2.32 percent, its lowest since November 2010.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 19.75 bps to 2.3675 percent near midday
after closing at a 13-month low of 2.1600 on Thursday.
"The (seven-day) rate is mostly below 2.4 percent, which
means money is still ample in the market," said a dealer at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen.
Dealers said money rates could remain low in coming days on
expectations that policymakers will follow up their recent cut
in banks' reserve requirement ratios with a reduction in
benchmark interest rates, in response to a slowdown in the
domestic economy.
China's economy has started to feel the effects of global
uncertainties such as the euro zone debt crisis, underscored by
a bigger-than-expected drop in the official purchasing managers'
index (PMI) to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year.
A spate of modest stimulus measures announced over the last
month has sent a powerful signal to the market that the
government will support the economy with accommodative policy,
traders said.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.3675 2.1700 +19.75
7-day SHIBOR 2.3442 2.1375 +20.67
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)