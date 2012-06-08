* Market sees more monetary easing to come * 5-year IRS drop 15 bps, 7-day repo rate loses 23 bps * Market interest rates have room to fall further * Market expects weak May production and investment data By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, June 8 China's interest rate swaps and money rates tumbled on Friday after the central bank announced a surprise cut in interest rates, with banks and investors expecting it to follow up with more monetary easing in the near future. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a 25 basis point cut in benchmark interest rates after markets closed on Thursday, its first rate cut since 2008, to boost sluggish loan demand amid a sharp slowdown in the economy. Benchmark five-year interest-rate swaps (IRS) slumped 15 basis points to 2.68 percent at midday, their lowest intraday level since October 2010, while 10-year IRS dropped 8 bps to 2.80 percent from 2.88 percent. On the money market, the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate lost 23 bps to 2.4578 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 2.6881 percent. But all the rates were off their intraday lows by midday. "The market widely expects the PBOC to take more monetary easing steps in the future, but investors are divided over when the central bank may take the next step," said an IRS trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Nanjing. "While caution has pushed market interest rates off their intraday lows in late morning, everybody believes the rates still has the potential to fall in the medium term." The move came right ahead of the scheduled release of production and investment data for May at the weekend and next week, sparking widespread worries that the world's second-largest economy may have performed worse than expected. China has already surprised the world by reporting a slew of poorer-than-expected data for April, prompting some critics to argue that the government might have reacted too slowly to the global economic and market turmoil, caused mainly by the euro zone crisis. The government has since May responded by announcing a flurry of measures to loosen liquidity, spur consumer demand and accelerate investment projects. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.4578 2.6881 - 23.03 7-day SHIBOR 2.4567 2.6750 - 21.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.37 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)