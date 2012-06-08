* Market sees more monetary easing to come
* 5-year IRS drop 15 bps, 7-day repo rate loses 23 bps
* Market interest rates have room to fall further
* Market expects weak May production and investment data
By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, June 8 China's interest rate swaps and
money rates tumbled on Friday after the central bank announced a
surprise cut in interest rates, with banks and investors
expecting it to follow up with more monetary easing in the near
future.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a 25 basis point
cut in benchmark interest rates after markets closed on
Thursday, its first rate cut since 2008, to boost sluggish loan
demand amid a sharp slowdown in the economy.
Benchmark five-year interest-rate swaps (IRS)
slumped 15 basis points to 2.68 percent at midday, their lowest
intraday level since October 2010, while 10-year IRS
dropped 8 bps to 2.80 percent from 2.88 percent.
On the money market, the benchmark weighted-average
seven-day bond repurchase rate lost 23 bps to
2.4578 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 2.6881
percent.
But all the rates were off their intraday lows by midday.
"The market widely expects the PBOC to take more monetary
easing steps in the future, but investors are divided over when
the central bank may take the next step," said an IRS trader at
a Chinese commercial bank in Nanjing.
"While caution has pushed market interest rates off their
intraday lows in late morning, everybody believes the rates
still has the potential to fall in the medium term."
The move came right ahead of the scheduled release of
production and investment data for May at the weekend and next
week, sparking widespread worries that the world's
second-largest economy may have performed worse than expected.
China has already surprised the world by reporting a slew of
poorer-than-expected data for April, prompting some critics to
argue that the government might have reacted too slowly to the
global economic and market turmoil, caused mainly by the euro
zone crisis.
The government has since May responded by announcing a
flurry of measures to loosen liquidity, spur consumer demand and
accelerate investment projects.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.4578 2.6881 - 23.03
7-day SHIBOR 2.4567 2.6750 - 21.83
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.37 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)