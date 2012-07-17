* Maturing reverse repos drain 155 bln yuan out of market
* PBOC injects 40 bln yuan via reverse repos, maturing repos
* FDI data stokes expectations of RRR cut this month
* Liquidity conditions improve on bank reserve adjustments
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 17 Primary Chinese short-term
lending rates remained steady on Tuesday as improved money
market liquidity conditions offset large amounts of maturing
reverse repurchase agreements that drained 155 billion yuan ($24
billion) from the market on the day.
The central bank injected 20 billion yuan into the market
via seven-day reverse repos in its regular open market
operations on Tuesday, on top of 20 billion yuan injected
through maturing standard repos, a move that traders said was
mild.
While worries over short-term cash flows in the money market
are easing, traders said investors continued to expect that the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) will cut bank reserve requirement
ratios (RRR) this month.
In a slew of recent weaker-than-expected data, China posted
on Tuesday that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows fell 3
percent in the first half of 2012 versus last year, the latest
sign of intensifying headwinds facing the country's economy as
global growth slows down.
"Short-term cash flows in the money market have improved but
that cannot offset needs for more monetary policy easing due to
the steep slowing in the economy," said a trader at a major
Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
"Today's FDI data keeps alive the recent strong expectations
of another RRR cut by the PBOC as soon as this month."
China's economy has slowed sharply this year, with the
government posting a gross domestic product growth of 7.6
percent on Friday, its lowest growth in more than three years.
The PBOC has cut banks' RRR twice, in February and May, and
reduced official interest rates twice in June and July.
LIQUIDITY
The benchmark seven-day weighted average bond repurchase
rate was little changed at 3.2777 percent at
midday compared with Monday's close of 3.2757 percent.
Another main rate, the 14-day repo rate, fell
slightly to 3.2973 percent from 3.3090 percent, although the
shortest overnight repo rate rose to 2.6444
percent from 2.4742 percent, reflecting the temporary impact of
huge amounts of maturing reverse repos.
Traders said money market liquidity improved mainly due to
an injection on Sunday, one of the dates on which banks will
adjust their central bank reserves in line with the RRR.
Banks saw deposit outflows in early July following the rush
of short-term deposits that banks typically draw in at the end
of each quarter. Now some funds previously locked up in the
central bank have been released back into the market.
China's interest rate swaps rose on Tuesday, continuing a
rebound that began on Monday after the benchmark five-year IRS
hit a three-year low hit late last week.
The five-year IRS rose 5 basis points to 2.65
percent at midday, up from Monday's close of 2.60 percent and a
three-year intraday low of 2.53 percent hit last Friday, while
one-year IRS rose 4 bps to 2.44 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2777 3.2757 + 0.20
7-day SHIBOR 3.2771 3.2746 + 0.25
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.374 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)