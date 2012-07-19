* PBOC does 80 bln yuan 7-day reverse repos to inject money
* PBOC yield sharply lower than 7-day repo market rate
* Expectations of RRR cut as early as this week strengthen
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 19 China's short-term lending
rates rose slightly on Thursday but the central bank's open
market operations capped the rise, traders said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted reverse bond
repurchase operations on Thursday morning, injecting 80 billion
yuan ($12.6 billion) into the market to help relieve the cash
shortfall.
The central bank also fixed the yield for its seven-day
reverse repos at 3.35 percent, sharply lower than the seven-day
repo market rate which stood at 3.53 percent at
noon.
For the week, the PBOC will drain a net 60 billion yuan from
the market given large amounts of maturing reverse repos that
soaked up money.
The drain has strengthened expectations of a central bank
cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) as early as this
week. Rumours that such an RRR cut is in the works have been
swirling in the market since late June.
"Market liquidity conditions remained tight, with major
banks continuing being reluctant to lend money," said a trader
at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.
"But the PBOC's large amount of reverse repos and their
lower-than-market yield dampened lenders' enthusiasm to raise
money market rates."
The benchmark money market rate, the seven-day weighted
average bond repurchase rate, rose a moderate 6.52
basis points from Wednesday's close.
Another key rate, the 14-day repo rate, rose
to 3.6194 percent from 3.5517 percent, while the shortest
overnight repo rate climbed to 3.0083 percent from
2.9601 percent.
LIBOR IMPACT MUTED
On top of large amount of maturing reverse repos that sucked
205 billion yuan from the money market this week, China's five
biggest state-owned banks this month distributed a combined
209.1 billion yuan in cash dividends to shareholders from last
year's net profits.
Aggravating already tight conditions, China's 2,000-plus
listed companies have entered the interim results reporting
season and firms have begun paying income taxes from their
first-half earnings.
While the domestic market is struggling with the liquidity
squeeze, its rate movements have seen little impact from the
recent scandal of the London interbank offered rate (Libor).
Dealers trading in the Shanghai interbank offered rate
(Shibor) have not received directives or seen any hints of
changes of or investigations into the Chinese standardised
rates, they said.
An exchange official said decisions regarding this aspect
would be made by PBOC, while a PBOC official declined to discuss
such an issue on the phone.
The benchmark seven-day Shibor rose 7.25 basis points to
3.5225 percent on Thursday from Wednesday's 3.4500 percent.
"The main Shibor rate moved largely in line with the
seven-day repo rate today, as it usually does," said a trader at
an Asian bank in Shanghai.
Globally, central bankers and regulators will hold talks in
September on whether the troubled global Libor interest rate can
be reformed or whether it is so damaged that the benchmark of
borrowing costs should be scrapped.
Dozens of banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Deutsche Bank, are under investigation in the
rate-rigging scandal.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.5325 3.4673 + 6.52
7-day SHIBOR 3.5225 3.4500 + 7.25
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3724 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)