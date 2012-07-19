* PBOC does 80 bln yuan 7-day reverse repos to inject money * PBOC yield sharply lower than 7-day repo market rate * Expectations of RRR cut as early as this week strengthen By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 19 China's short-term lending rates rose slightly on Thursday but the central bank's open market operations capped the rise, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted reverse bond repurchase operations on Thursday morning, injecting 80 billion yuan ($12.6 billion) into the market to help relieve the cash shortfall. The central bank also fixed the yield for its seven-day reverse repos at 3.35 percent, sharply lower than the seven-day repo market rate which stood at 3.53 percent at noon. For the week, the PBOC will drain a net 60 billion yuan from the market given large amounts of maturing reverse repos that soaked up money. The drain has strengthened expectations of a central bank cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) as early as this week. Rumours that such an RRR cut is in the works have been swirling in the market since late June. "Market liquidity conditions remained tight, with major banks continuing being reluctant to lend money," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. "But the PBOC's large amount of reverse repos and their lower-than-market yield dampened lenders' enthusiasm to raise money market rates." The benchmark money market rate, the seven-day weighted average bond repurchase rate, rose a moderate 6.52 basis points from Wednesday's close. Another key rate, the 14-day repo rate, rose to 3.6194 percent from 3.5517 percent, while the shortest overnight repo rate climbed to 3.0083 percent from 2.9601 percent. LIBOR IMPACT MUTED On top of large amount of maturing reverse repos that sucked 205 billion yuan from the money market this week, China's five biggest state-owned banks this month distributed a combined 209.1 billion yuan in cash dividends to shareholders from last year's net profits. Aggravating already tight conditions, China's 2,000-plus listed companies have entered the interim results reporting season and firms have begun paying income taxes from their first-half earnings. While the domestic market is struggling with the liquidity squeeze, its rate movements have seen little impact from the recent scandal of the London interbank offered rate (Libor). Dealers trading in the Shanghai interbank offered rate (Shibor) have not received directives or seen any hints of changes of or investigations into the Chinese standardised rates, they said. An exchange official said decisions regarding this aspect would be made by PBOC, while a PBOC official declined to discuss such an issue on the phone. The benchmark seven-day Shibor rose 7.25 basis points to 3.5225 percent on Thursday from Wednesday's 3.4500 percent. "The main Shibor rate moved largely in line with the seven-day repo rate today, as it usually does," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Globally, central bankers and regulators will hold talks in September on whether the troubled global Libor interest rate can be reformed or whether it is so damaged that the benchmark of borrowing costs should be scrapped. Dozens of banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank, are under investigation in the rate-rigging scandal. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5325 3.4673 + 6.52 7-day SHIBOR 3.5225 3.4500 + 7.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3724 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)