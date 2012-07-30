* C.bank asks banks about their demand for reverse repos
* Traders increasingly expect RRR cut this month
* CPI may be at 1.7 pct, paving way for RRR cut- paper
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 30 China's short-term money rates
fell slightly on Monday on expectations that the central bank
will continue to inject funds into the market this week.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) asked commercial banks
about their demand for 28- and 91-day bond repurchase agreements
and 7-day reverse repurchase agreements on Monday, which traders
took to mean the central bank may auction reverse repos this
week as it did last week. Reverse repos in China inject money on
issuance and drain it on maturity.
"Liquidity at month-end is better than the previous month
due to last week's huge amount of reverse repos," said a dealer
at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
The PBOC injected 46 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) into the
market via bond reverse repurchase agreements in its regular
open market operations last week.
The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase
rate resumed its decline, sinking to 3.1382
percent from 3.1526 percent while the shortest overnight repo
rate fell to 2.5340 percent by midday from 2.6033
percent at Friday's close.
The 14-day repo rate dropped to 3.2000
percent from Friday's 3.2996 percent.
While the PBOC has disappointed the market by not holding
off from reducing reserve requirement ratios (RRR) at commercial
banks -- which would result in a sustained liquidity injection
-- traders still expect the central bank to further loosen
monetary policy this year to support China's slowing economy.
The official China Securities Journal reported on Monday
that China's inflation rate is expected to fall to 1.7 percent
in July, the lowest level in 30 months. Traders said this figure
could allow the government to avoid cutting interest rates and
banks' reverse requirement ratio (RRR) to allow them to lend
more in the third quarter of this year.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.1382 3.1526 -1.44
7-day SHIBOR 3.1233 3.1092 -1.41
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan)
