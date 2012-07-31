* C.bank injects only 8 billion yuan into market
* Injection versus maturing 95 billion yuan suggests drain
* Dealers also remain cautious over month-end factors
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 31 China's short-term money rates
rose on Tuesday as the People's Bank of China injected less
money than expected into the market.
China's central bank injected only 8 billion yuan ($1.25
billion) into the money markets through seven-day bond reverse
repurchase agreements on Tuesday, much lower than the 95 billion
yuan set to drain from the market via maturing reverse repos
this week.
"Today's injection is much smaller than our expectation,"
said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "Also, today is the
last day in July, the market is more affected by month-end
factors."
Banks often keep more cash on hand at the end of each month
in order to meet regulatory loan-to-deposit ratios, set at 75
percent.
The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase
rate rebounded, rising over 21 basis points to
3.3532 percent up from 3.1389 percent. The shortest overnight
repo rate rose to 2.6059 percent by midday from
2.5331 percent at Monday's close.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.3026 percent
from Monday's 3.2996 percent.
While the PBOC has disappointed the market by resisting
calls to reduce reserve requirement ratios (RRR) at commercial
banks -- which would result in a sustained liquidity injection
-- traders still expect the central bank to further loosen
monetary policy after July's economic data showed slowing
inflation.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3532 3.1389 +21.43
7-day SHIBOR 3.3508 3.1233 +22.75
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan)
