* C.bank drains 86 billion yuan via maturing reverse repos
* Market players remain conservative, expecting RRR payment
to maintain pressure
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 2 China's seven-day money rate
edged up on Thursday after the central bank drained funds
through open market operations and traders were cautious in the
light of upcoming pressure on money supply.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) pulled out a net 86
billion yuan ($13.50 billion) from the banking system this week,
according to Reuters' calculations.
Banks must make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th
of each month in order to fulfil their reserve requirement
ratios (RRRs), with the amount of the payment adjusted in line
with the current balance of deposits. As this 5th falls on a
Sunday, banks will pay the money on August 6th.
"Money conditions are not too bad, but the willingness to
lend money is weak given to the RRR payment," said a dealer at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
Dealers expect the money rates to fall slightly after the
RRR payment is made.
China's central bank injected 50 billion yuan into the money
markets through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements on
Thursday after it injected only 8 billion on Tuesday, resulting
in a net drain as reverse repos issued last week matured.
The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase
rate rose 7.13 basis points to 3.4831 percent from
3.4118 percent. The shortest overnight repo rate
fell to 2.5472 percent by midday from 2.6279 percent at
Wednesday's close.
The 14-day repo rate edged up to 3.3345
percent from Wednesday's 3.2795 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4831 3.4118 + 7.13
7-day SHIBOR 3.4992 3.4175 + 8.17
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)