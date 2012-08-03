* Dealers say that banks have sufficient money to meet RRR payment * Market players are confident of money injection by c.bank By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 2 China's seven-day money rate edged down on Friday on ample liquidity after dealers said that they had prepared enough money to make regular payments to meet reserve requirement ratios (RRR). Dealers also said they still expect that the People's Bank of China will continue to inject money into the market. "Money is not tight for us now," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Although the payment will let us remain cautious, we believe that the central bank will help market liquidity by using reverse repos or enacting another reserve requirement ratio cut." Banks must make regular escrow payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th of each month in order to fulfil their reserve requirement ratios, with the amount of the payment adjusted in line with the current balance of deposits. As this 5th falls on a Sunday, banks will pay the money on August 6th. While the PBOC has disappointed the market by resisting calls to reduce reserve requirement ratios at commercial banks -- which would result in a sustained liquidity injection -- traders still expect the central bank to loosen monetary policy after July's economic data showed slowing inflation. The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase rate fell 9.49 basis points to 3.3913 percent from 3.4862 percent. The shortest overnight repo rate fell to 2.5134 percent by midday from 2.5470 percent at Wednesday's close. The 14-day repo rate edged up to 3.3733 percent from Wednesday's 3.5050 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3913 3.4862 - 9.49 7-day SHIBOR 3.3917 3.4992 -10.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)