* China CPI due on Thursday, expected at 1.7 pct y/y
* Market players expect the central bank will cut RRR this
month
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 8 China's money rates were little
changed on Wednesday ahead of the release of economic data from
Thursday, which will guide new policy steps by the central bank,
dealers said.
China is due to release a series of economic reports,
including the consumer price index (CPI) for July, which is
expected to fall to a 30-month low of 1.7 percent from a year
earlier.
Although the PBOC has disappointed money markets so far by
resisting calls to cut reserve requirement ratios at commercial
banks -- which would result in a sustained liquidity injection
-- dealers expect the central bank to loosen monetary policy if
July's economic data shows slowing inflation.
"The CPI figures are very likely to come in according to
expectations," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "Now,
we are just waiting for the RRR cut."
China's central bank often announces RRR cuts on Fridays or
over the weekend.
The benchmark seven-day repo rate was at
3.2654 percent at midday, inching up from 3.2524 at Tuesday's
close, while the overnight rate rose 1.07 basis
points to 2.5562 percent, up from Tuesday's 2.5455 percent.
The 14-day rate fell 2.5 bps to 3.3855
percent from 3.4105 on Tuesday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2654 3.2524 +1.30
7-day SHIBOR 3.2533 3.2575 -0.42
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan)
