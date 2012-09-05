* 7-day repo rate jumps 93 bps to 3.4303 pct
* Central bank intent to keep repo rates stable
* Regular RRR payment also makes market cautious
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China's benchmark seven-day
money rate jumped sharply on Wednesday, which traders said could
have stemmed from indirect central bank action to restore
stability after the rate plunged nearly 90 basis points on
Tuesday.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate surged 93.18 basis points to 3.4303 percent
on Wednesday, rebounding back to a range near the seven-day
reverse repo rate.
The same instrument closed at 2.4985 percent on Tuesday.
The 14-day repo rate rose slightly to 3.2370
percent from 3.0871 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day
repo rate climbed to 2.1526 percent from 2.0233
percent.
Dealers said Tuesday's dive was rooted in improving
liquidity conditions, which mean that to attract borrowers,
banks need to lower their money rates.
But given that the central bank still aims to keep money
rates stable, traders said it is possible that the PBOC on
Wednesday asked a big bank to set a higher market price to bring
rates back in line with targets.
"We can not rule out the possibility that some banks set the
price at the beginning of trade," said a dealer at a Chinese
commercial bank in Beijing. "The central bank still intends to
keep the rates stable, so Tuesday's sharp fall is just
temporary."
"We still expect the 7-day repo rate to move near the
central bank's seven-day reverse repo rates," he said.
Dealers were reluctant to overextend their positions given
that banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) payments due on
Wednesday are likely to tighten money supply and drive spot
rates up again.
Banks must make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th
of a month in order to meet their RRRs.
