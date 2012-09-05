* 7-day repo rate jumps 93 bps to 3.4303 pct * Central bank intent to keep repo rates stable * Regular RRR payment also makes market cautious SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China's benchmark seven-day money rate jumped sharply on Wednesday, which traders said could have stemmed from indirect central bank action to restore stability after the rate plunged nearly 90 basis points on Tuesday. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate surged 93.18 basis points to 3.4303 percent on Wednesday, rebounding back to a range near the seven-day reverse repo rate. The same instrument closed at 2.4985 percent on Tuesday. The 14-day repo rate rose slightly to 3.2370 percent from 3.0871 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate climbed to 2.1526 percent from 2.0233 percent. Dealers said Tuesday's dive was rooted in improving liquidity conditions, which mean that to attract borrowers, banks need to lower their money rates. But given that the central bank still aims to keep money rates stable, traders said it is possible that the PBOC on Wednesday asked a big bank to set a higher market price to bring rates back in line with targets. "We can not rule out the possibility that some banks set the price at the beginning of trade," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. "The central bank still intends to keep the rates stable, so Tuesday's sharp fall is just temporary." "We still expect the 7-day repo rate to move near the central bank's seven-day reverse repo rates," he said. Dealers were reluctant to overextend their positions given that banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) payments due on Wednesday are likely to tighten money supply and drive spot rates up again. Banks must make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th of a month in order to meet their RRRs. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4303 2.4985 + 93.18 7-day SHIBOR 3.4275 2.5025 + 92.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.35 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)