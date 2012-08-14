* PBOC injects 50 bln yuan to offset maturing reverse repos * Keeps rate for its seven-day reverse repos unchanged * PBOC repo rates increasingly market guidance By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 14 China's benchmark money market rate was little changed on Tuesday after the central bank signalled that it aims to keep short-term funding costs largely stable, traders said. In a move to help stabilise liquidity supply, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 50 billion yuan ($7.86 billion) into the market via seven-day reverse repos in its regular open market operations on Tuesday, offseting the same amount of reverse repos that matured on the day. The central bank also kept the rate for the its latest seven-day reverse repos unchanged at 3.35 percent, giving clear guidance that it hoped to keep money market rates stable. "While money market conditions have changed from time to time, the PBOC has kept the rate for its seven-day reverse repos unchanged since mid-July," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "That has given a clear signal to the market that the central bank believes the current short-term funding costs in the money market are more or less appropriate." In trading, the benchmark seven-day repo rate changed hands at 3.3451 percent at midday, almost flat from 3.3421 at Monday's close, while the 14-day rate rose slightly to 3.2861 percent from 3.2594 percent. However, the overnight rate jumped to 2.6877 percent from 2.4466 percent, partly because some banks put aside money for Wednesday's adjustment of deposit reserves. Chinese banks are required to adjust their deposit reserves on the 5th, 15th and 25th in line with the rise or fall in their deposits in order to meet the required reserve ratio (RRR). With China's economy still expanding at a rate of nearly 8 percent, Chinese banks typically see deposits rising steadily, so most adjustments require banks to add to their reserves at the central bank. China's interest rate swaps rose slightly on Tuesday for the second straight day, hit by the disappointment at the PBOC's inaction on monetary easing, with the benchmark five-year IRS rising 3 basis points to 2.84 percent by midday. Bond yields also rose slightly, traders said. Speculation mounted on Friday that the central bank would announce a rate or RRR cut, or even both, over the weekend in the wake of a slew of weak economic data. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3451 3.3421 + 0.30 7-day SHIBOR 3.3417 3.3383 + 0.34 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.362 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)