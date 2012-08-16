* PBOC still refuses to inject long-term funds into market
* Slow capital inflows restrict expansion of monetary base
* Temporary fund shortfalls on bond issues due to reserve
adjustment
* PBOC sticks to short-term reverse repos to adjust supply
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 16 China's money market rates rose
solidly again on Thursday as banks' ability to handle
short-term liquidity crunches weakens, traders said.
The country has seen a sharp slowdown of capital inflows
recently, coupled with outflows, which is beginning to impact
the expansion of the country's monetary base.
China's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows fell 3.6
percent in the first seven months from a year earlier, extending
the longest series of declines since the last global financial
crisis.
The Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that China
attracted $66.7 billion in FDI between January and July. July's
inflow was $7.6 billion, down 8.7 percent year on year.
Purchase of foreign exchange is the primary way for China's
monetary authorities to expand the monetary base, although the
central bank has also begun using reverse repos to achieve the
same effect.
"Slowing capital inflows have greatly weakened the expansion
of the monetary base, subsequently wearing down sedimentary
long-term liquidity that had accumulated in the banking system,"
said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
"With the central bank refusing to inject long-term funds
into the system, banks have found themselves increasingly
challenged to handle sudden surges of liquidity demand."
The benchmark seven-day repo rate rose 12
basis points to change hands at 3.5498 percent by midday, while
the 14-day rate surged 45 bps to 4.0970 percent.
TEMPORARY CRUNCH
Money market cash flows tightened abruptly on Monday
afternoon as payments for a slew of bond issues, most of them by
corporates, came due, traders said.
Banks also needed extra funds on Wednesday because they are
required to adjust their reserves on the 5th, 15th and 25th in
line with the rise or fall in their deposits, in order to meet
the central bank's required reserve ratio (RRR).
"I think it's a temporary squeeze, and liquidity conditions
may improve as soon as Friday," said a dealer at an Asian bank
in Shanghai.
"But nowadays even large banks are having to borrow given
short-term liquidity crunches, a clear sign that the supply of
long-term base money in the system is really shaky."
Speculation had mounted on Friday that the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) would announce an interest rate, an RRR cut or even
both over the weekend in the wake of a slew of weak economic
data. Traders have been predicting an imminent RRR cut since
late June.
But the PBOC has so far chosen withheld from doing so, using
short-term reverse repos to iron out temporary shortfalls.
Despite sputtering economic growth, policymakers are
concerned that reopening the liquidity taps could reinflate
property prices and reignite inflationary pressures.
On Thursday, the central bank injected 90 billion yuan
($14.15 billion) through 7- and 14- day reverse repurchase
agreements, winding up its open market operations this week to
inject a net 75 billion yuan into the market for the week.
China's interest rate swaps stabilised on Thursday after
third straight days of rise due to the disappointment at the
PBOC's inaction on monetary easing. The benchmark five-year IRS
was unchanged at 2.87 percent by midday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.5498 3.4294 + 12.04
7-day SHIBOR 3.5250 3.4000 + 12.50
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)