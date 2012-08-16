* PBOC still refuses to inject long-term funds into market * Slow capital inflows restrict expansion of monetary base * Temporary fund shortfalls on bond issues due to reserve adjustment * PBOC sticks to short-term reverse repos to adjust supply By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 16 China's money market rates rose solidly again on Thursday as banks' ability to handle short-term liquidity crunches weakens, traders said. The country has seen a sharp slowdown of capital inflows recently, coupled with outflows, which is beginning to impact the expansion of the country's monetary base. China's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows fell 3.6 percent in the first seven months from a year earlier, extending the longest series of declines since the last global financial crisis. The Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that China attracted $66.7 billion in FDI between January and July. July's inflow was $7.6 billion, down 8.7 percent year on year. Purchase of foreign exchange is the primary way for China's monetary authorities to expand the monetary base, although the central bank has also begun using reverse repos to achieve the same effect. "Slowing capital inflows have greatly weakened the expansion of the monetary base, subsequently wearing down sedimentary long-term liquidity that had accumulated in the banking system," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "With the central bank refusing to inject long-term funds into the system, banks have found themselves increasingly challenged to handle sudden surges of liquidity demand." The benchmark seven-day repo rate rose 12 basis points to change hands at 3.5498 percent by midday, while the 14-day rate surged 45 bps to 4.0970 percent. TEMPORARY CRUNCH Money market cash flows tightened abruptly on Monday afternoon as payments for a slew of bond issues, most of them by corporates, came due, traders said. Banks also needed extra funds on Wednesday because they are required to adjust their reserves on the 5th, 15th and 25th in line with the rise or fall in their deposits, in order to meet the central bank's required reserve ratio (RRR). "I think it's a temporary squeeze, and liquidity conditions may improve as soon as Friday," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "But nowadays even large banks are having to borrow given short-term liquidity crunches, a clear sign that the supply of long-term base money in the system is really shaky." Speculation had mounted on Friday that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would announce an interest rate, an RRR cut or even both over the weekend in the wake of a slew of weak economic data. Traders have been predicting an imminent RRR cut since late June. But the PBOC has so far chosen withheld from doing so, using short-term reverse repos to iron out temporary shortfalls. Despite sputtering economic growth, policymakers are concerned that reopening the liquidity taps could reinflate property prices and reignite inflationary pressures. On Thursday, the central bank injected 90 billion yuan ($14.15 billion) through 7- and 14- day reverse repurchase agreements, winding up its open market operations this week to inject a net 75 billion yuan into the market for the week. China's interest rate swaps stabilised on Thursday after third straight days of rise due to the disappointment at the PBOC's inaction on monetary easing. The benchmark five-year IRS was unchanged at 2.87 percent by midday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5498 3.4294 + 12.04 7-day SHIBOR 3.5250 3.4000 + 12.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)