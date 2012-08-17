* Tax payments add to bond issues, reserve adjustment
* Banks' ability to handle shortfalls has been weakened
* Market watches whether PBOC would cut RRR this weekend
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 17 China's money market rates rose
sharply on Friday as banks and other institutions set aside
money to pay half-year corporate income taxes, typically due in
late August, traders said.
Cash calls for the tax payments aggravated an existing
liquidity crunch that began early this week, provoked by a batch
of bond issues, most of them by corporations, traders said.
Banks have also been short of money since Wednesday because
they are required to adjust their reserves on the 5th, 15th and
25th in line with the rise or fall in their deposits, in order
to meet the central bank's required reserve ratio (RRR).
On top of these temporary factors, banks' ability to handle
short-term liquidity crunches has slowly weakened as the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) has so far refrained from to
injecting more long-term money into the market via a cut to
banks' reserve requirement ratio, traders said.
"Tax payments have become the latest major factor to hit
cash flows in the money market," said a dealer at a major
Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.
"So liquidity conditions may not improve much for the next
several weeks," she said.
"The market is really eager for the PBOC to cut RRR to help
supply long-term liquidity."
The benchmark seven-day repo rate jumped 32
basis points to 3.8740 percent by midday, while the 14-day rate
rose 7 bps to 4.1391 percent.
The country has seen a sharp slowdown of capital inflows
recently, coupled with accelerating outflows, which is beginning
to undermine the country's monetary base.
Purchase of foreign exchange is the primary way for China's
monetary authorities to expand the monetary base, although the
central bank has also begun using reverse repos to achieve the
same effect.
Speculation had mounted late last week that the central bank
would announce an interest rate cut, an RRR cut or even both
over the weekend in the wake of several weak economic
indicators.
But traders have been predicting an imminent RRR cut since
late June.
The PBOC has so far withheld from doing so, using short-term
reverse repos to iron out shortfalls. Despite sputtering
economic growth, policymakers are concerned that reopening the
liquidity taps could reinflate property prices and reignite
inflationary pressures.
China's interest rate swaps stabilised on Friday after jumps
earlier this week, driven by disappointment at the PBOC's
inaction on monetary easing. The benchmark five-year IRS
inched up 1 bp to 2.91 percent by midday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.8730 3.5504 + 32.26
7-day SHIBOR 3.9025 3.5250 + 37.75
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan)
