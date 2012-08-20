* Short-term IRS have risen sharply on tight liquidity
* Longer-term IRS also up as expected easing hasn't appeared
* 7-day repo rate falls, but other tenors rise sharply
* Traders have given up waiting for long-awaited RRR cut
SHANGHAI, Aug 20 China's interest rate swaps
(IRS) traded at three-month highs on Monday on tight liquidity
and dampened expectations for monetary easing, with traders at a
loss to predict when the central bank will cut banks' required
reserve ratio (RRR) further.
The rate on one-year IRS touched 2.98 percent
on Monday morning, its highest since mid-May, while five-year
IRS reached 2.99 percent, the highest since May 25.
"There's just no money," said a trader at a city commercial
bank in Shanghai.
Though rates have risen across the curve in recent weeks,
the short end has been hit the hardest, flattening the curve.
The spread between five-year and one-year IRS closed at a near
one-year high in late May at 31 basis points but had shrunk to a
single point by midday on Monday.
The market has been widely expecting an RRR cut for nearly a
month now to help spur the slowing economy, but the central bank
has relied instead on using short-term reverse repos in open
market operations to inject liquidity into the market.
Hopes for an RRR cut have now receded. Traders say a cut
should still come sometime in the third quarter, but they dare
not predict the timing.
In the repo market, rates were mixed, the benchmark weighted
average seven-day bond repurchase rate dropping
23.34 basis points to 3.6566 percent at midday.
But most other repo rates were higher, with the overnight
rate rising 16.05 bps to reach a three-week high
at 3.3671 percent. The 14-day repo rate also
surged by 33.34 bps to 4.4699, a six-week high.
Volumes were low, as banks prefer to wait to see if
conditions ease following the People's Bank of China's (PBOC)
regular auction on Tuesday.
"There's no need to take seven-day cash today because we can
just wait and get it from the central bank tomorrow," said a
trader at a major state-owned bank in Shanghai, explaining why
the seven-day rate moved against the trend seen in other tenors.
The PBOC has mainly used seven-day reverse repos in recent
months, but did sell a small amount of 14-day instruments last
week.
Traders say the overnight rate could ease later this week,
depending on the volume of reverse repos sold on Tuesday and
Thursday.
But the seven-day rate is unlikely to fall below around 3.35
percent, since the People's Bank of China has maintained the
yield on its seven-day reverse repos at that level
for the last month. That means banks would face negative carry
on seven-day loans offered below that rate.
