* China conducts largest net cash injection in 7 months * 7-day repo rate flat, but 14-day rate drops sharply * Reliance on open market ops will delay RRR cut By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 23 China's key money rate was flat at midday Thursday despite a huge injection of funds into the banking system by the central bank, as month-end caution and the pricing power of a few large banks limited the fall in rates. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 278 billion yuan ($43.77 billion) for the week using a mixture of 7- and 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, the largest weekly injection since mid-January, as China moved to make sure banks had sufficient cash for lending without aggravating inflationary pressures. Markets have been expecting regulators to inject liquidity through another cut to banks' reserve requirement ratios, which produces sustained expansion of the money supply, but so far the central bank has relied on short-term reverse repos to keep cash in the system. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day repo rate was 3.7991 percent near midday, basically flat 3.7987 percent at close Wednesday. "Liquidity is better today, but the price seems to be stuck around the current level," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Since a small group of the largest state-owned banks are the main net providers of liquidity to China's interbank market, they can often hold the price at a particular level, even if liquidity is ample, traders say. By contrast, the 14-day rate fell sharply to 4.0303 percent near midday, down 50.88 bps from Wednesday's close, which was virtually flat from the seven-week high hit on Tuesday. Demand has been strong for 14-day cash this week, since that tenor extends through the end of the month, when interbank rates often rise. Traders say rates are likely to fall slightly in the next few days, but the fall is likely to be limited to 10-20 bps at most. The overnight repo rate fell slightly to 3.0553 percent from 3.0906 percent near midday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7991 3.7987 + 0.04 7-day SHIBOR 3.8000 3.8000 0.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)