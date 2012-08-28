* Liquidity appears not as tight as investors had feared * PBOC proven correct in judging money supply * Whether fluid cash flows can help economy remains question * PBOC could consider public bond trading - traders By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 28 China's benchmark money market rate fell nearly 36 basis points to a two-month low on Tuesday, surprising many investors who had feared liquidity conditions would remain tight at least until early August. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has refrained from making a third cut to banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) this summer after two reductions earlier in the year, despite widespread expectations that worsening economic conditions would force the central bank to push more money into the system. But the fact that money remains relatively cheap appears to prove that central bankers were correct in holding off, traders said. While the market still expects the PBOC to take further easing steps at some point by year-end, authorities appear concerned that pouring more money into the system might not actually help, given that the world's second-largest economy is actually trimming its capital demand, in particular for medium- and long-term funds. The PBOC has recently focused on using reverse bond repurchase agreements to help adjust short-term cash flows, but traders expect the central bank could also gradually move to engaging in and trading on the secondary market to supplement longer-term liquidity, a tool that can replace price-sensitive tools such as RRR and interest rate cuts. "There are few signs of a rush for short-term money today," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. "If the seven-day repo rate falls below 3 percent, the PBOC may delay another RRR cut even longer." The benchmark seven-day repo rate dived 35.65 bps to 3.0945 percent at midday, its lowest level since late June. The 14-day repo rate dropped 19.8 bps to 3.3206 percent, although the overnight rate remained largely unchanged at 2.7063 percent. NO PANIC OVER FUNDS The PBOC injected 125 billion yuan ($19.7 billion) into the money markets through 7- and 14-day reverse repos in its regular open market operations on Tuesday. It set the seven-day reverse repo rate at 3.4 percent and the 14-day rate at 3.55 percent. The injection fell short of the 150 billion yuan that drained from markets on Tuesday as previously issued reverse repos matured, but the net drain for the day had no affect on overall rates because the PBOC rates were higher than the rates in the secondary market. The market's seven-day repo rate opened at 2.9 percent on Tuesday, and even at such a low level there was no rush for funds, traders said. "Although the seven-day repo rate rebounded later in the morning, borrowers and lenders appear to basically strike a balance," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. "The rate is expected to remain stable for the rest of the day." China's interest rate swaps edged lower in a consolidation after their recent jumps sparked by investor disappointment at the PBOC's reluctant to take further monetary easing steps. The benchmark onshore five-year IRS fell 4 basis points to 2.99 percent by midday, while the 10-year IRS dropped 3 bps to 3.05 percent. On Monday, they both hit their highest levels since mid-May. To counter a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, whose growth dropped to a three-year low in the second quarter, the PBOC has cut official interest rates twice, respectively in early June and early July, and reduced RRR twice as well, respectively in February and May. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0945 3.4510 -35.65 7-day SHIBOR 3.0817 3.4508 -36.91 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3576 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)