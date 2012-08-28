* Liquidity appears not as tight as investors had feared
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 28 China's benchmark money market
rate fell nearly 36 basis points to a two-month low on Tuesday,
surprising many investors who had feared liquidity conditions
would remain tight at least until early August.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has refrained from making
a third cut to banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) this summer
after two reductions earlier in the year, despite widespread
expectations that worsening economic conditions would force the
central bank to push more money into the system.
But the fact that money remains relatively cheap appears to
prove that central bankers were correct in holding off, traders
said.
While the market still expects the PBOC to take further
easing steps at some point by year-end, authorities appear
concerned that pouring more money into the system might not
actually help, given that the world's second-largest economy is
actually trimming its capital demand, in particular for medium-
and long-term funds.
The PBOC has recently focused on using reverse bond
repurchase agreements to help adjust short-term cash flows, but
traders expect the central bank could also gradually move to
engaging in and trading on the secondary market to supplement
longer-term liquidity, a tool that can replace price-sensitive
tools such as RRR and interest rate cuts.
"There are few signs of a rush for short-term money today,"
said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.
"If the seven-day repo rate falls below 3 percent, the PBOC
may delay another RRR cut even longer."
The benchmark seven-day repo rate dived 35.65
bps to 3.0945 percent at midday, its lowest level since late
June. The 14-day repo rate dropped 19.8 bps to
3.3206 percent, although the overnight rate
remained largely unchanged at 2.7063 percent.
NO PANIC OVER FUNDS
The PBOC injected 125 billion yuan ($19.7 billion) into the
money markets through 7- and 14-day reverse repos in its regular
open market operations on Tuesday. It set the seven-day reverse
repo rate at 3.4 percent and the 14-day rate at 3.55 percent.
The injection fell short of the 150 billion yuan that
drained from markets on Tuesday as previously issued reverse
repos matured, but the net drain for the day had no affect on
overall rates because the PBOC rates were higher than the rates
in the secondary market.
The market's seven-day repo rate opened at 2.9 percent on
Tuesday, and even at such a low level there was no rush for
funds, traders said.
"Although the seven-day repo rate rebounded later in the
morning, borrowers and lenders appear to basically strike a
balance," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing.
"The rate is expected to remain stable for the rest of the
day."
China's interest rate swaps edged lower in a consolidation
after their recent jumps sparked by investor disappointment at
the PBOC's reluctant to take further monetary easing steps.
The benchmark onshore five-year IRS fell 4
basis points to 2.99 percent by midday, while the 10-year IRS
dropped 3 bps to 3.05 percent. On Monday, they
both hit their highest levels since mid-May.
To counter a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy,
whose growth dropped to a three-year low in the second quarter,
the PBOC has cut official interest rates twice, respectively in
early June and early July, and reduced RRR twice as well,
respectively in February and May.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.0945 3.4510 -35.65
7-day SHIBOR 3.0817 3.4508 -36.91
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3576 Chinese yuan)
