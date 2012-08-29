* PBOC tests 28-day reverse repo demand, dampens RRR cut
hopes
* PBOC expected to keep short-term funding costs stable
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China's benchmark money market
rate jumped 43 basis points on Wednesday, rebounding from the
two-month low it hit on Tuesday, after the central bank surveyed
primary dealers on potential demand for 28-day reverse bond
repurchase agreements for the first time ever.
The survey, aimed at maintaining market liquidity without
re-inflating asset bubbles, implied that the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) is likely to further delay a much-anticipated cut
in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR), traders said.
The PBOC routinely surveys traders one day before regular
open market operations on Tuesday and Thursday.
Expectations of a new RRR cut have lingered in the market
since June, even though the PBOC had already twice cut both
official interest rates and RRRs this year to counter a slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy.
Among other considerations, however, authorities appear
concerned that pouring more long-term money into the system may
not actually help, given that the slowing economy is actually
trimming its capital demand, in particular for medium- and
long-term funds.
GUIDANCE
The benchmark seven-day repo rate surged 42.88
bps to 3.5251 percent at midday. On Tuesday, it hit its lowest
level since late June amid improved liquidity in the market.
"The roller-coaster trading implies market is responding to
the PBOC's new strategy of using its reverse repos to guide
money market rates," a trader at another Chinese state-owned
bank in Beijing said.
"An increased range of tenors in PBOC reverse repos will
make it easier for the PBOC to adjust short-term funding costs.
Its intention appears to be maintaining the stability of
short-term funding costs for now."
If the PBOC keeps its seven-day reverse repo
unchanged on Thursday against Tuesday's 3.4 percent, the
secondary market's rate of 3.09 percent on Tuesday would imply
that banks that lend at lower rates would lose money, traders
said.
This situation caused a rebound in market rates, they said.
The PBOC has relied on regularly injecting and draining cash
through reverse repos since May, but traders said the short
tenor of the repos, first limited to 7 days, had the effect of
draining base money.
The central bank began to increase its use of 14-day reverse
repos in recent weeks, and now appears poised to add the longer
28-day reverse repo contract to the mix.
It has also pledged to use money market operations as its
key tool to guide interest rates as part of a liberalisation and
reform of the way borrowing costs are set.
China's interest rate swaps were stable in a consolidation
after their recent jumps sparked by investor disappointment at
the PBOC's reluctant to take further monetary easing steps.
The benchmark onshore five-year IRS stood at
3.07 percent by midday against 3.06 percent at Tuesday's close.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.5251 3.0963 +42.88
7-day SHIBOR 3.5297 3.0817 +44.62
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3511 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)