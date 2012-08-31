* Seven-day repo rate drops but remains above 3.5 pct
* Monthly volatility slows as PBOC keeps its rate stable
* Signs of mutual influence of PBOC/money market rates
* Expectations of PBOC easing step at weekend weaken
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 31 China's benchmark money market
rate fell slightly on Friday but remained above 3.5 percent
after a month of relatively restrained movements, traders said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been using short-term
reverse repos since May, mainly of seven-day tenors, to adjust
liquidity in the market's main money rate, the seven-day repo
rate.
The central bank appears to refer to money market rates when
setting reverse repo rates, and banks and other institutions are
increasingly accepting PBOC rate decisions on reverse repos as
guidance to the wider money market, traders said.
As a result, in August the weighted average seven-day repo
rate showed its lowest volatility since April 2010.
"The PBOC's injection of short-term liquidity via reverse
repos - and its decision to keep the seven-day reverse repo rate
stable - has helped stabilise short-term funding costs in the
money market," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
"The trend is likely to continue in coming weeks at least."
In trading on Friday, the seven-day repo rate
edged down 8.7 basis points to 3.5143 percent at midday.
In its open market operations in August, the PBOC kept the
rate of its seven-day reverse repos unchanged at 3.35 percent
until Aug. 21, when it let it rise 5 bps. It has since kept the
new rate unchanged.
With the central bank's seven-day reverse repo now at 3.4
percent, banks need at least a rate of 3.5 percent for seven-day
re-lending, traders said, adding that the seven-day repo rate is
now largely moving around the PBOC's rate by a 20-bp difference
in either direction.
RRR CUT EXPECTATIONS WEAKEN
The market has been expecting the PBOC to reduce banks'
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) since late June but the central
bank appears to be conservative after having cut RRR twice and
reduced interest rates twice this year to counter a sharp
slowdown of the world's second-largest economy.
Such expectations have intensified each Friday for a
possible cut at the weekend, but as the PBOC has stepped up its
reverse repo business recently, expectations of an RRR cut at
this weekend have been greatly weakened, traders said.
The PBOC pledged this week to use market operations as its
key tool to guide interest rates as part of liberalisation and a
reform of the way borrowing costs are set.
"As long as the PBOC keeps its market operations rate
largely stable, movements of money market rates will be
confined," said a trader at a Chinese brokerage in Shanghai.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.5143 3.6013 - 8.70
7-day SHIBOR 3.5108 3.5842 - 7.34
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3475 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)