* Benchmark seven-day repo rate drops below 3.5 percent * Market players expect big demand for 28-day reverse repos, if issued * Expectations for PBOC easing continue to weaken By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 3 China's money market rates fell slightly on Monday on expectations that the central bank will inject more funds into the market this week as the country's economic growth continues to show signs of decelerating. The weighted average seven-day repo rate slumped 14.94 basis points to 3.3684 percent at midday, below the 3.5-level, while the 14-day repo rate fell 12.84 bps to 3.3253 percent. The People's Bank of China has stepped up its reverse repo business recently, reducing expectations that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio to stimulate growth in the world's second biggest economy. Last week, it polled commercial banks about their demand for 7-, 14- and 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Wednesday, traders said. The 28-day reverse repos have never been used before in China; if issued, they would be the longest-tenor reverse repos sold into the domestic interbank market. Dealers told Reuters that banks responded with strong demand for such instruments, but the central bank did not ultimately issue any last week despite the poll. However, traders say the bank successfully created a market for such instruments. "Demand for 28-day reverse repos should be even stronger this week than last week, given this tenor would extend across the end of the month," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. Market liquidity tightens during the month-end as banks need money to demonstrate compliance with mandated loan-to-deposit ratios assessed at the end of each month. Traders do not expect monetary policy changes before the upcoming 18th National People's Congress (NPC), given concerns about stability as power is transferred to a new generation of leaders. China's official factory purchasing managers' index (PMI) -- one of the early indicators of the state of the economy -- fell to a lower-than-expected 49.2 in August, while China HSBC PMI dropped to 47.6 to its lowest level since March, 2009. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3684 3.5178 - 14.94 7-day SHIBOR 3.3917 3.5108 - 11.91 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3475 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)