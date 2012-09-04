(Corrects "seven-day" to 14-day in fourth paragraph) * 7-day repo rate falls 87.75 bps to 2.4970 pct * Smaller amount of reverse repos issued shows ample money supply * 14-day reverse repo rates fall to 3.50 pct from 3.55 pct SHANGHAI, Sept 4 China's benchmark seven-day money rates slumped more than 80 basis points on Tuesday as the People's Bank of China continued to inject funds into market via bond reverse repurchase agreements, dealers said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate dived 87.75 basis points to 2.4970 percent, from 3.3746 percent at Monday's close. The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.0726 percent from 3.3104 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.0220 percent from 2.0609 percent. The central bank's 14-day reverse repo rate fell to 3.5 percent from 3.55 percent previously. China's central bank will inject 95 billion yuan ($14.98 billion) into the money markets through 7- and 14-day bond reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday from last week's 125 billion yuan, traders said. "The amount of reverse repos issued this Tuesday is lower than last week, which showed the market liquidity is decent," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Actually, the market liquidity has already been pretty loose because the central bank continues to inject money into the market," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "Now, ample funds in the market have caused a state of over-supply, so the money rates have slumped." He and several other dealers who spoke to Reuters expected 14-day repo rates to follow the declining trend of 7- and 1-day repo rates. Dealers said the 7-day repo rate's fall was also caused by softening demand as investors turned to 14-day tenors after the fall in its rate. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.4970 3.3745 - 87.75 7-day SHIBOR 2.5025 3.3917 - 88.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3407 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney)