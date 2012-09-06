* 7-day repo rate fell 2.73 bps to 3.4002 pct
* C.bank lowers 7-day reverse repo rate to 3.35 pct
* Spread between one-day and 7-day repo at 126 bps
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China's benchmark seven-day
money rate fell slightly on Thursday after the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) set the seven-day reverse repurchase contract rate
lower at 3.35 percent, down from 3.4 percent.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate dropped 2.73 basis points to 3.4002 percent
from 3.4275 percent at the close on Wednesday.
The shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell
to 2.1404 percent from 2.1548 percent.
Dealers said their willingness to lend and borrow funds was
constrained by the large spread between the one-day and
seven-day repo rates. It stood at 126 basis points, compared
with the usual range of 40-80 bps.
"The one-day rate is too low to lend, but the seven-day rate
is too high to borrow," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial
bank in Beijing.
Traders said the spread was caused by high guidance from the
central bank that does not accurately reflect near-term market
demand.
"The demand for overnight repos is quite high right now and
that is the true reflection of the current market situation,"
said a dealer at another Chinese bank in Beijing.
"But the seven-day rate reflects the central banks' reverse
repo rate."
China's central bank drained a net 52 billion yuan ($8.19
billion) from the money market via bond reverse repurchase
agreements this week, the second net drain since late August.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4002 3.4275 - 2.73
7-day SHIBOR 3.4017 3.4275 - 2.58
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)