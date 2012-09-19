* Overnight one-day repo rate jumps to 3.5120 percent * Demand focused on short-term repos; funding curve inverts * Payments due for local govt bonds causes dealer caution By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 19 China's money rates jumped sharply on Wednesday as demand for short-term overnight repos intensified to the point that overnight rates exceeded rates for seven-day repos, inverting the funding curve. "Today's funds are really tight, even the big banks are borrowing money," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate soared 57.76 basis points to 3.5120 percent from Tuesday's close, changing hands around 18 points higher than the benchmark seven-day repo rate at midday. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 18.93 basis points to 3.3374 percent. Dealers said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) had begun issuing increasing amounts of longer-term reverse repos, so they expect the long-term funding situation to remain stable. Market players are borrowing more short-term funds to cover immediate needs. "Institutions which are short on money can choose to borrow long-term or short-term (repos). Because they (dealers) have confidence in the long-term funding situation; the money is moving into the one-day tenor," said an analyst at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. Indeed, demand for one-day repos was strong on Wednesday, with turnover hitting 287.8 billion yuan ($45.55 billion) by midday, while seven-day turnover was at 38.7 billion yuan. The analysts also said that traders were preserving cash to trade in local government bonds issued last week, applying an additional squeeze to short-term money conditions. China's finance ministry auctioned 41.6 billion yuan ($6.57 billion) of three-year and five-year bonds on behalf of seven regional governments last Friday, which starts trading on the secondary market on Sept. 21. The 14-day repo rate also moved up to 3.7557 percent from 3.3043 percent as willingness to lend funds decreased given anticipated cash demand from banks for the end of the quarter, exacerbated by an approaching holiday week. Markets will be closed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3374 3.1481 + 18.93 7-day SHIBOR 3.3017 3.1408 + 16.09 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3189 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)