* Quarter-end and holiday factors push rates up further
* C.bank's large net fund injection fails to calm markets
* Market players expect no RRR cut for now
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China's overnight money soared
to its highest level in nearly seven months on Tuesday, despite
a huge fund injection by the central bank, as market players
remained cautious over tight money conditions during quarter-end
and October holiday periods.
Traders said banks were stockpiling cash to meet quarter-end
regulatory assessments and to satisfy demand during the holiday
period.
Markets will be closed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7 for the
Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday.
The supply worries reduced willingness to lend, even though
the central bank injected 55 and 105 billion yuan ($8.72 billion
to $16.64 billion) into the money markets through 7- and 28-day
reverse repos on Thursday, meaning it will inject a net 101
billion yuan into market this week.
Dealers said the large volume of 28-day reverse repos showed
the central bank intended to use money rates as a tool to manage
interbank liquidity, further reducing expectations of an
imminent cut in the required reserve ratio (RRR).
"It (the central bank) is content to use long-term reverse
repo to ensure long-term funds are ample," said a dealer at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "It has issued 28-day
reverse repos, showing its intention not to cut RRR in the near
term."
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate soared 58.24 basis points to 3.9143 percent
from Wednesday's close of 3.3319 percent.
The money market yield curve remains inverted, with the
weighted-average overnight repo rate at 4.0018
percent and nine bps higher than the seven-day rate at midday.
At this level, it would be the highest close since late
February.
The official China Securities Journal reported that market
liquidity will ease in the fourth quarter, due in part to an
expected injection of nearly 2 trillion yuan ($316.51 billion)
in fiscal deposits into the commercial banking system that will
be used for public investment, as well as possible fund inflows
resulting from QE3 in the United States.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.9143 3.3319 + 58.24
7-day SHIBOR 3.9075 3.3017 + 60.58
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)