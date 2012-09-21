* Overnight, 7-day repo rates at highest levels since Feb
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Sept 21 China's money rates extended
their sharp rise on Friday, with the benchmark seven-day repo
rate at a near seven-month high on holiday and quarter-end cash
demand.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate soared 50.30 basis points to 4.4244 percent
at midday, its highest point since late February.
The rise in the seven-day funding rate steepened the
short-term funding curve, with the weighted-average overnight
repo rate at 4.2876 percent at midday, also a near
seven-month high but below the seven-day rate after two days of
inversion.
Market money conditions will be tight during the quarter-end
and October holiday periods, as banks stockpile cash to meet
quarter-end regulatory assessments and satisfy cash demand
during the holiday period.
"Money is very tight. Big four (banks) are also borrowing
money," said a dealer at a Chinese city commercial bank in
Shanghai.
Normally these banks - the Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp
, Bank of China Ltd ,
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd - whose
national presence provides them with the largest deposits are
net lenders in the interbank market.
Market participants expect most money rates to rise further
next week, but the dealer noted that the overnight rate, may
fall back slightly.
"The overnight rate is too high, I don't think it can
last," the city bank dealer said.
"Even during the toughest period in the first half of this
year, it moved around 3.9 percent." He said 3.6 to 3.8 percent
was a reasonable level given current conditions.
Some dealers said they expected the People's Bank of China
to increase fund injections through open market operations next
week to guide money rates down.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.4244 3.9214 + 50.34
7-day SHIBOR 4.4258 3.9075 + 51.83
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan)
