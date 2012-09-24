* Longer-term 14-day rates leap up 50 bps
* 7-day repo at highest since February, rises 8.5 bps to
4.5128 pct
* IRS up mildly
* Traders looking for more liquidity injection from c.bank
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 24 China's money rates rose on
Monday, with the benchmark seven-day repurchase rate opening at
its highest level since late February, as banks and traders
hoard cash in the run-up to a week-long holiday and the end of
the third quarter.
The rise occurred even after the central bank injected a
sizable chunk of liquidity during open market operations last
week, pouring a net 101 billion yuan ($16.02 billion) into the
interbank system through a mixture of short-term reverse
repurchase agreements.
The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
gained 8.51 basis points to 4.5128 percent from
4.4277 percent at close on Friday.
The 14-day repo rate leapt up 50 basis point
to 4.7908 percent, while the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate also rose slightly to 4.3860 percent.
"Today is still tight, even the big banks are borrowing
funds," said a trader at a bank in Shanghai.
"I predict that in the three days before the end of the
month, banks are still going to be borrowing non-stop, although
the central bank's reverse-repo issuance tomorrow might
alleviate the situation a bit."
In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) also rose.
One-year IRS was at 3.25 percent, up from
Friday's close of 3.1900 percent, while the benchmark five-year
IRS rose to 3.24 percent from 3.20 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.5128 4.4277 + 8.51
7-day SHIBOR 4.4975 4.4258 + 7.17
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3053 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Liu Xin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)