* Huge c.bank cash injection fails to bring money rates down
* Banks desperate for liquidity near holiday and quarter end
* Fin min deposits auction highlights banks' cash demand
* But traders say rates have little room to rise further
* May dash hopes for any near-term RRR cut
SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China's central bank injected
a record amount of cash on Tuesday but the move was shrugged off
by money markets, with a severe pre-holiday liquidity squeeze
pushing rates higher as banks hoard cash to meet holiday demand
and quarter-end regulatory checks.
The benchmark short-term borrowing rate hit a seven-month
high, despite the central bank's injection of 290 billion yuan
($45.96 billion) into the market via reverse bond repurchase
agreements - the largest single day gross cash injection on
record.
Maturing bills, repos and reverse repos are set to effect a
net drain of 105 billion yuan this week.
When deducted from today's injection, it means that the
central bank is already set to inject at least 185 billion yuan
for the week, but it is likely to inject even more on Thursday,
traders said.
In another indication of the current liquidity squeeze, the
central bank auctioned 40 billion yuan of six-month finance
ministry deposits at a rate of 4.32 percent on Tuesday, well
above the central bank's benchmark six-month deposit rate of
2.80 percent.
Money rates extended the rise that began at mid-month.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 19 basis points to 4.70 percent near
midday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 4.83 percent
from 4.72 percent.
But traders say that given the central bank's apparent
determination to relieve the squeeze, money rates have likely
peaked.
The level of reverse repos is not unusual given the elevated
demand for funds and the need to keep the market stable, a
trader at a Chinese bank in Beijing said. A further injection at
Thursday's auction is also likely.
"Demand for funds will be big, so the amount of Thursday's
reverse repo should be huge," he said.
The cash injection comes as banks are hoarding funds ahead
of long holidays stretching through the first week of October
and a regular reserve requirement ratio (RRR) payment due after
the holiday period on Oct 8.
The latest cash injection mirrors the central bank's action
in January this year, when it injected 352 billion yuan to
relieve a similar cash crunch ahead of the Spring Festival
holiday.
The large injection also suggests that the central bank
remains content to rely on open market operations to maintain
interbank liquidity, and is unlikely to cut banks' reserve ratio
requirement (RRR) in the near term despite slowing economic
growth.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.7004 4.5104 + 19.00
7-day SHIBOR 4.7408 4.4975 + 24.33
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Chen Yixin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
