* China c.bank builds on Tuesday's 290 bln yuan one-day
injection
* Takes weekly net cash boost up to 365 billion yuan, a
record high
* C.banks hopes to avoid cash shortfall over October holiday
SHANGHAI, Sept 27 China's central bank injected
a record 365 billion yuan ($57.92 billion) into the country's
money markets this week to avoid a liquidity crunch, bringing
down money rates.
"It was a bit much," said a trader at a state-owned bank in
Beijing, in reaction to the size of the injection.
"This means that there's no cut to (banks') reserve
requirement ratios likely in the near term."
The People's Bank of China used reverse repos to inject 290
billion yuan on Tuesday and 180 billion yuan on Thursday, offset
by 107 billion yuan in maturing reverse repos, which drain
liquidity.
Banks are keen to avoid a cash shortfall during next week's
holidays and they also need to stockpile cash ahead of
regulatory escrow payments due on Oct 8.
After falling sharply on Wednesday - a delayed reaction to
Tuesday's injection - money rates were down slightly on Thursday
morning.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 6.51 basis points to 3.7829 percent from
3.8480 percent at the close on Wednesday.
The overnight rate was up slightly at 3.0033
percent from 2.9901 percent on Wednesday, while the 14-day tenor
was down 33.08 basis points to 3.9638 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.7829 3.8480 - 6.51
7-day SHIBOR 3.7692 3.7417 - 2.75
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3020 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Pete Sweeney and
Sanjeev Miglani)