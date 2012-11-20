* China money rates tighten for second day
* Rise comes ahead of month-end demand for funds
* But rates still within normal levels - traders
SHANGHAI, Nov 20 China's money rates moved a
touch higher as the central bank allowed a slight daily net
drain of funds from the market on Tuesday, with banks and
companies preparing for a spike in demand for cash at the end of
the month, traders said.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 15.47 basis points to 3.3507 percent
from 3.1960 percent at the close on Monday.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.4497 percent
from 3.4294 percent, and the one-day repo rate
rose to 2.2522 percent from 2.1619 percent.
"Overnight liquidity is quite good but for longer-term
tenors there are some considerations about money demand at the
month-end," said a trader at a large state-owned bank in
Shanghai.
Traders said that rates had bounced up from month-lows at
the end of last week on concerns the central bank would reduce
the level of funds injected through open market operations,
allowing a net drain this week.
Tuesday's single-day net injection of 114 billion yuan
($18.29 billion) was lower than last week's Tuesday injection of
186 billion yuan and 277 billion yuan the week before.
But traders said rates were still within comfortable levels
and expected the central bank to roughly balance fund injections
and drains for the week.
Maturing reverse repos and bills are set to drain a net 227
billion yuan from the banking system this week.
The 28-day repo rate fell 29.98 bps to 3.6006,
although one trader said that the rate can be easily skewed by
one unusual trade due to the small number of players trading
the tenor.
Traders have said recently they expect increased pressure on
longer tenors ahead of a seasonal surge of demand for cash in
the final few weeks of the year.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3507 3.1960 + 15.47
7-day SHIBOR 3.3425 3.2042 + 13.83
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2345 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Pete
Sweeney and Simon Cameron-Moore)