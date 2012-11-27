* 7-day repo rate rises 0.9 bps to 2.8859 pct
* C.bank injects 135 billion yuan via reverse repos
* Market expects stable money condition on fiscal deposits
SHANGHAI, Nov 27 China's short-term money rates
were little changed on Tuesday despite strong month-end cash
demand because an injection of funds by the central bank during
open market operations kept the market sated.
"The money situation is better than yesterday, thanks to the
central bank's reverse repos," said a dealer at a Chinese
commercial bank in Beijing.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 135 billion yuan
($21.69 billion) into the money markets via a mixture of reverse
bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday.
Most market players expect liquidity conditions to loosen
further due to a seasonal influx of government cash transfers in
coming weeks. Dealers expect a record-high 1.6 trillion yuan to
flow into the banking system in the last two months of this year
as government revenues are converted from fiscal deposits into
liquidity.
Dealers said the benchmark traded seven-day repo rate has
been much lower than the seven-day reverse repo rate set by the
central bank in recent weeks, which is unusual because the
official rate ordinarily serves as a floor for the market rate.
But in this case, they said, money demand was so low that
the market rate was actually underperforming the official rate.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 0.93 basis points to 2.8859 percent,
much lower than central bank's seven-day reverse repo rate of
3.35 percent.
The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.2574 percent
from 3.3215 percent, and the one-day repo rate
rose to 2.3231 percent from 2.3086 percent
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.8859 2.8766 + 0.93
7-day SHIBOR 2.8708 2.8458 + 2.50
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)