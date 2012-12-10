* Benchmark 5-year IRS rises 7.5 bps to 3.5950 pct * China's November inflation at 2.0 pct, rebounds from 33-month low * Money rates almost flat, key 7-day rate falls 0.3 bps By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Dec 10 China's interest rate swap rates rose slightly on Monday after domestic inflation showed signs of rebounding, diminishing expectations for further monetary easing. China released consumer price inflation data for November on Sunday, which showed that inflation rebounded to 2 percent in November, up from 1.7 percent in October, a 33-month low. Since additional easing steps would only exacerbate inflationary pressure, dealers said the November data had dimmed the likelihood that Beijing would conduct more monetary policy easing. "Rates rose slightly, but the movement was not significant given expectations," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. Jiang Chao, an analyst at Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai, said he expects consumer inflation will not see a big rebound until the first quarter of next year. Until then, he said, the central bank will likely maintain its current stance. One-year IRS stood at 3.3650 percent at midday, up from Friday's close of 3.3000 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS gained to 3.5950 percent from 3.5200 percent. In the money market, rates were little changed on Monday as players awaited the results of the central bank's open market operations on Tuesday, which could inject funds into market. "Last week's injection sparked expectations of further injections by the central bank to help us get through the end of the year," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate was almost flat at 3.0372 percent from 3.0402 percent at the close on Friday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 2.9690 percent from 2.7830 percent, and the one-day repo rate inched down to 2.2573 percent from 2.2622 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0372 3.0402 -0.30 7-day SHIBOR 3.0240 3.0540 -0.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)