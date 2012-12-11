* C.bank injects 81 bln yuan via reverse repos
* Demand strong for funding across year-end
* Dealers say borrowing conditions to remain loose
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 11 China's money rates were little
changed on Tuesday amid ample market liquidity and dealers said
the strongest demand was for longer-term funds that could help
meet cash shortfalls across the year-end.
The central bank injected a total of 81 billion yuan ($12.97
billion) into the money market via reverse bond repurchase
agreements, including 11 billion yuan in seven-day reverse repos
and 70 billion yuan in 28-day reverse repos.
"From the open market operation, it's easy to see the money
demand is focused on the 28-day tenor as institutions need funds
across the year-end," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in
Shanghai.
Several dealers said that although year-end cash demand
could push up money rates, high levels of fiscal deposits and
reverse repos should hold the rates at a stable level.
Analysts expect a record-high 1.6 trillion yuan to flow into
the banking system in the last two months of the year as
government revenues are converted from fiscal deposits into
liquidity.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate inched down 2.21 basis points to 3.0202
percent from 3.0423 percent at the close on Monday.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.0021 percent
from 2.9496 percent, and the one-day repo rate
held almost flat at 2.2576 percent from 2.2539 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.0202 3.0423 - 2.21
7-day SHIBOR 3.0080 3.0240 - 1.60
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2451 Chinese yuan)
