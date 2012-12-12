* One-month repo rate rises over 10 bps to 4.2131 pct * C.bank's move in the forex market adds liquidity - dealers * Short-term rates flat By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Dec 12 China's key short-term money rates were little changed on Wednesday but longer-term fund rates increased as institutions stocked up on cash to last them through the end of the year. Dealers said there was still ample liquidity in the interbank market, in part because of central bank moves to pull back the yuan spot rate by buying dollars and selling yuan. While the move was made to break a long deadlock in the forex market caused by a temporary glut of dollars, it resulted in a flood of yuan into the interbank market, capping short-term rates even in the face of rising demand, the dealers said. There is no hard evidence such intervention occurred, but major state-owned banks were seen bidding for dollars aggressively on Tuesday and Wednesday, in a pattern that traders usually interpret as a sign that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is in turn buying dollars from the commercial banks to push down rates in the spot market. "This could have an positive impact on the money market, as we see the big banks lending out a lot of funds," said a dealer at a large state-owned bank in Beijing. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate edged down 1.6 basis points to 3.0045 percent from 3.0205 percent at the close on Tuesday, and the one-day repo rate gained slightly to 2.2641 percent from 2.2549 percent. The one-month repo rate rose to 4.2131 percent from 4.1088 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0045 3.0205 -1.60 7-day SHIBOR 3.0160 3.0080 +0.80 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)