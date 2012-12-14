* China money rates rebound after week fall
* 7-day rate up over 30 bps from 2-week low
* But traders say market liquidity loose
By Adam Jourdan
HONG KONG, Dec 14 China's key seven-day money
rate rebounded on Friday morning from a two-week intra-day low
on Thursday, though traders said that borrowing conditions
remained loose.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose to 3.0040 percent from 2.6789 percent at
the close on Thursday.
Money rates have been pulled in opposite directions this
week, as a year-end cash squeeze puts upward pressure on demand,
while suspected central bank intervention in the forex market
pumped more yuan into the system, easing supply.
"It's quite strange really that the rates have gone up today
as borrowing conditions in the market still seem pretty loose,"
said a trader at a commercial bank in Shanghai.
"Over the year-end, people are very willing to lend so
demand pressure is not all that great."
The 14-day repo rate edged up to 3.0182
percent from 2.9734 percent, while the one-day rate
fell slightly to 2.2653 percent from 2.2843
percent.
The 21-day rate shot up 67.18 basis points to
4.3684, its highest level since late October, though traders say
that low volume of trading at the tenor means the rate can be
moved by a small number of transactions.
Rates had fallen widely earlier in the week as foreign
exchange traders suspected that the People's Bank of China had
intervened in the forex market to rein in yuan spot rate
appreciation, leading to a rash of dollar-buying by
major state-owned banks.
Such dollar purchases boost yuan liquidity, as the PBOC uses
newly-created yuan to buy dollars.
Though there is no hard evidence that the central bank is
directing the market, traders say the pattern of major
state-owned banks aggressively bidding for dollars - as seen
earlier this week - is a likely sign of central bank
involvement.
They say the bank had become uncomfortable with strong yuan
appreciation, which would likely have extended into December had
the central bank not forcibly restrained further growth by
holding back the official midpoint.
The PBOC put the brakes on rate falls through a weekly net
125 billion yuan drain from the market through open market
operations, the largest net drain in nearly two months.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.0040 2.6789 + 32.51
7-day SHIBOR 3.0000 2.6600 + 34.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2329 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)