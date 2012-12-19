* Traders expect net injection this week through OMOs
* Year-end cash demand lifts longer-term repo rates
* 14-day tenor jumps over 50 bps to hit 2-mth high
By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, Dec 19 China's money rates were mixed
on Wednesday, as short-term tenors held flat on expectations the
central bank would inject funds into the market via open market
operations, but longer-term rates rose sharply due to cash
demand over the year-end.
The 14-day repo rate jumped 50.27 basis
points to 4.2880 percent from 3.7853 percent, hitting the
highest level since end-October.
But shorter rates remained steady after the People's Bank of
China's 75 billion yuan injection into the interbank market on
Tuesday virtually guaranteed a weekly net injection of funds.
With total maturing bills and reverse repos set to drain a
net 76 billion yuan this week, the central bank would only need
to make a small injection on Thursday to bring the weekly
injection of funds above that level.
"The 14-day reverse repo should attract strong appetite due
to the year-end spike in cash demand, so a net injection is
pretty certain," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate inched up 3.61 basis points to 3.0419 percent
from 3.0058 percent at the close on Tuesday, and the one-day
repo rate was virtually flat at 2.2913 percent
from 2.2903 percent.
Though traders say year-end factors affecting liquidity -
such as corporate and household cash withdrawals to pay for
bonuses and holiday shopping - can be difficult to predict, one
dealer said money conditions should remain ample as there are no
expectations of tightening monetary policy.
Indeed, according to a central bank survey, a growing number
of bankers are expecting monetary policy to ease in the first
quarter of 2013.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.0419 3.0058 +3.61
7-day SHIBOR 3.0430 2.9990 +4.40
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)