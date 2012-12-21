* Cross-year 14-day repo rate drops 20 basis points * Dealers say severe year-end liquidity squeeze unlikely * IRS rates show market expects ample near-term liquidity * But market doesn't expect further easing measures either By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 21 China's money rates eased on Friday, as traders say the traditional year-end cash crunch is shaping up to be mild this year. The 14-day weighted-average bond repurchase rate -- whose tenor extends across the year-end period and so signals the availability of funds for this sensitive period -- dropped by 20 basis points to 4.1651 near midday. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day repo rate also slid 6 bps to 3.4134 percent by midday. The overnight repo rate, which had notched higher for four straight sessions -- including a jump of 35 basis points on Thursday -- gave back 23 bps to reach 2.4273 at midday. Dealers say conditions remain comfortably loose. In a sign of expectations that such conditions will continue, the one-year interest-rate swaps fixing has fallen from 3.3760 on Dec. 11 to 3.3296 at midday on Friday. That level is still higher than the fixing for most of 2012, suggesting that the market believes the central bank's most aggressive easing measures are already past. But it indicates that market concerns over a severe year-end cash crunch have receded. Money rates rose on Thursday, despite the central bank's net injection of 92 billion yuan ($14.77 billion) through reverse repos this week, its largest net injection in eight weeks. But the effect of such fund injections typically hits the market on the day following the central bank's repo auctions, which was probably behind the drop in rates on Friday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4134 3.4716 -5.82 7-day SHIBOR 3.3960 3.4500 -5.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2302 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)