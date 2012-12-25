* 7-day repo rate jumps 63 bps to 3.7990 pct * Year-end factors impacting market -traders SHANGHAI, Dec 25 China's key seven-day money rates jumped on Tuesday as financial institutions were reluctant to lend on concerns that supply could become tight around the year-end. Dealers said there was now ample liquidity in the market after the central bank injected funds via its open market operations but lingering caution pushed up money rates. They expect the seven-day money rate to fall back in coming days but the 14-day tenor is likely to hover around relatively high levels as money demand could rise when reserve requirement payments are due on Jan. 5. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped 63.84 basis points to 3.7990 percent from 3.1606 percent at the close on Monday. The 14-day repo rate eased slightly to 4.3522 percent from 4.6129 percent, and the one-day repo rate fell to 2.2995 percent from 2.3034 percent. China's central bank injected 110 billion yuan ($17.65 billion) into the money markets through 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7990 3.1606 +63.84 7-day SHIBOR 3.8120 3.1790 +63.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Edmund Klamann)