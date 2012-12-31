* Money rates jump on low demand ahead of holiday
* Worries still linger on reserve ratio payments
* Market expects loosening policy next year
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 31 China's money rates jumped on
Monday in light volume as banks set aside cash in preparation
for regularly scheduled reserve ratio escrow payments on Jan. 5.
But dealers still reported ample liquidity in the market
given low demand and expect that money rates will fall back
after the holidays.
"I don't feel funds are very tight. Today is the last
trading day before the holidays and few institutions still need
money," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
China's market will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday for
the New Year.
Money conditions at year end are much better than last
year's, with the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond
repurchase rate at 4.5805 percent, compared with
5.6014 percent at the close of 2011 but up slightly from
Friday's 4.1200.
The 14-day repo rate fell to 4.5986 percent
from 4.6194 percent on Friday, and the one-day repo rate
jumped to 3.8634 percent from 2.3096 percent.
Traders said the jump in the one-day rate was because this
tenor would actually mature after the holiday, which made it
effectively a three-day rate.
Dealers expect the People's Bank of China to maintain its
current approach to monetary policy at the beginning of next
year but they expect rates to decline quickly.
The policy that the PBOC employed successfully in the second
half of 2012 focused on keeping rates stable through the usage
of short-term reverse repurchase agreements to maintain
liquidity in the interbank market, without resorting to more
drastic measures like cuts to interest rates or bank reserve
ratios.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.5805 4.1200 +46.05
7-day SHIBOR 4.5800 4.0670 +51.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)