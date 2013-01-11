* Key 5-year IRS rate rises 6 bps to 3.77 pct
* CPI hit 7-month high at 2.5 pct in December
* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls to 1-month low
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 11 China's key five-year interest
rate swap (IRS) rate rose on Friday after inflation rebounded to
a seven-month high in December, diminishing expectations for
further monetary easing in the near term.
Benchmark five-year IRS gained 6 basis points
to 3.77 percent from 3.71 percent, while one-year IRS
was at 3.33 percent, unchanged from Thursday's
close.
China's annual consumer inflation rate accelerated to a
seven-month high of 2.5 percent in December from 2.0 percent in
November partly due to rising food prices.
But analysts say that although price pressures will increase
in coming months, partly due to low comparison figures from last
year, overall prices will remain benign in 2013.
That means the central bank could still afford to loosen
policy if economic growth crumbles.
In the money market, the seven-day borrowing rate hit a
month low on Friday due to ample funds in the market and
expectation of further loose liquidity.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 19 basis points to 2.73 percent from
2.92 percent at the close on Thursday.
The 14-day repo rate fell to 2.84 percent
from 2.90 percent, and the one-day repo rate was
little changed at 2.10 percent from 2.08 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.7347 2.9216 -18.69
7-day SHIBOR 2.7460 2.9990 -25.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2244 Chinese yuan)
