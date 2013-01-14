* Dealers reports substantial lending demand
* Big banks keep money rates at low level
* C.bank may suspend 28-day reverse repo this week
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 China's money rates moved in a
small range and continued to hover at low levels as ample
liquidity capped the market, dealers said.
"Almost all the banks are busy lending funds," said a dealer
at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
"The seven-day money rates rose at the beginning of trade,
but I saw some big banks set the (7-day) price around 2.5
percent, which means they still think money will be ample this
week."
The benchmark, weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate inched up 2 basis points to 2.75 percent from
2.73 percent on Friday. It touched 3.0 percent briefly at the
beginning of trade.
The 14-day repo rate slipped to 2.72 percent
from 2.85 percent, and the one-day repo rate fell
to 2.06 percent from 2.08 percent.
Dealers told Reuters that the central bank would continue to
use seven- and 14-day reverse repos to support market liquidity
this week, but it may hold off on issuing more 28-day reverse
repos given the upcoming Spring Festival holiday.
Market participants said such a suspension showed the
central banks' intention to avoid bonds that mature during the
holiday week starting on Feb. 9, during which times markets and
most of the country shuts down to celebrate the beginning of the
Chinese New Year.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.7510 2.7347 + 1.63
7-day SHIBOR 2.7940 2.7460 + 4.80
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)