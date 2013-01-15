* 7-day repo rate rises 7 bps to 2.82 pct
* C.bank only injects 10 bln yuan through open market ops
* Weak demand for 7-day reverse repos
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 15 China's key money rates
rebounded slightly on Tuesday from one-month lows after the
People's Bank of China injected a mere 10 billion yuan ($1.61
billion) into money markets through open market operations.
China's central bank issued 10 billion yuan worth of 14-day
reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, but refrained
from issuing seven-day reverse repos. Dealers said that adequate
market liquidity meant there was little demand for the seven-day
tenor.
"Today's rise is just a small rebound after rates sank
yesterday, it doesn't signify much," said a dealer at a large
state-owned bank in Beijing.
"(Financial) institutions have enough funds on hand.
Besides, if we need more, we still have a chance (to take up
seven-day reverse repos) on Thursday," he said.
Despite today's move, market players expect the central bank
to issue more seven-day reverse repos in upcoming weeks to meet
growing cash demand for the Spring Festival Holiday, which
starts on Feb. 9.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 7 basis points to 2.82 percent on
Tuesday up from 2.75 percent at Monday's close. Dealers consider
rates below 3 percent indicative of ample money supply.
The 14-day repo rate gained slightly to 2.81
percent from 2.74 percent, and the one-day repo rate
inched up to 2.10 percent from 2.04 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.8212 2.7492 + 7.20
7-day SHIBOR 2.8710 2.7940 + 7.70
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2192 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)