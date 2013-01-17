* C.bank only injects 20 bln yuan into market
* Net drain of 70 bln yuan this week
* Smallest injection since mid-June
* C.bank intends to keep money stable - paper
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 17 China's money rates moved in a
narrow range on Thursday thanks to adequate market liquidity
despite a net drain of 70 billion yuan this week via open market
operations.
China's central bank injected 20 billion yuan ($1.61
billion) into the interbank market through 14-day reverse bond
repurchase agreements on Tuesday and Thursday. This was the
smallest injection since June 2012, when the central bank began
relying primarily on reverse repos to support market liquidity.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has allowed maturing
instruments to drain net funds from the market every week in
January, without noticeable impact on rates. In 2013, billion
yuan has left the market.
Dealers expect the PBOC to resume issuing seven-day reverse
repos in coming weeks as financial institutions stock up on
money to meet cash demand for the Spring Festival Holiday, which
starts on Feb. 9.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate inched down 2 basis points to 2.76 percent
from 2.78 percent at the close on Wednesday.
The 14-day repo rate rose slightly to 2.83
percent from 2.79 percent, and the one-day repo rate
fell to 2.01 percent from 2.04 percent.
The official China's Securities Journal said in a commentary
published on Thursday that the decline in the amount of reverse
repos being issued showed the central bank's commitment to
keeping the money supply ample but stable.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.7626 2.7833 - 2.07
7-day SHIBOR 2.8050 2.7880 + 1.70
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan)
