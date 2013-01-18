* China c.bank signals more frequent open-market ops * Dealers expects further ample liquidity in market * Little possibility of c.bank cutting RRR in near term * Money rates rebounded slightly despite c.bank's move By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 18 China's interest rate swaps slumped on Friday after Reuters reported that the central bank is preparing to increase the frequency of its open market operations. China's central bank will permit 12 primary dealers, a category including most large- and mid-sized Chinese banks, to bid for bond reverse repurchase agreements on a daily basis, traders told Reuters on Friday, increasing the flexibility with which regulators manage short-term liquidity. One-year IRS was at 3.15 percent, diving from Thursday's close of 3.25 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS fell to 3.64 percent from 3.7 percent. "The major reason for slump in IRS is the market's belief that this can only improve market liquidity," said an IRS dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Dealers said more frequent issuances of reverse repos would reduce the likelihood of abrupt moves in rates. It also indicates the central bank is less likely cut reserve requirement ratios (RRR) at commercial banks, said Liu Yujun, analyst at the China Merchants Bank. China released a series of economic data on Friday which showed that growth in China's economy reached 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, slightly higher than market expectations. The overall data showed a gradual recovery in the Chinese economy, although a recovery in housing prices and inflation has led some to predict Beijing will move to tighten money supply. Li Huiyong, chief economist with Shenyin Wanguo Securities, said that he expects the Chinese government to maintain a stable monetary policy in 2013, with no further cuts to interest rates or RRR this year. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 11 basis points to 2.86 percent from 2.75 percent at the close on Thursday. The 14-day repo rate gained to 2.93 percent from 2.84 percent, and the one-day repo rate dipped to 1.96 percent from 1.99 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8580 2.7545 +10.35 7-day SHIBOR 2.8900 2.8050 + 8.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.21 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)