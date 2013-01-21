* C.bank to introduce daily liquidity operations
* 7-day repo rate rises 11 bps to 2.95 pct
* 1-day repo rate hits lowest level since early June
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Jan 21 China's money rates were mixed
on Monday, but market players expect the central bank to keep
conditions relatively stable after announcing it will conduct
open market operations on a daily basis.
China's central bank will permit 12 primary dealers, which
include most large- and mid-sized Chinese banks, to bid for bond
repurchase agreements with maturities up to seven days every
day. This will increase the monetary authority's flexibility in
managing short-term liquidity.
The introduction of so-called short-term liquidity
operations will serve as a supplement to the People's Bank of
China's regular open-market operations, done each Tuesday and
Thursday, when the PBOC auctions repos with maturities of seven
days and above.
"I think this move will keep the money situation stable. The
central bank can use reverse repos when money conditions are
tight, as well as using forward repos to avoid the (interest
rate) diving," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Shanghai.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 11 basis points to 2.95 percent from
2.84 percent at the close on Friday.
But dealers noted that the seven-day rates remains below 3
percent, indicating that conditions are still quite loose.
The 14-day repo rate fell to 2.81 percent
from 2.93 percent, while the one-day repo rate was
little changed at 1.95 percent, its lowest level since early
June.
Dealers said the money rates could rebound late this month
as financial institutions prepare to meet the cash demand during
the Spring Festival holidays and firms prepare to dip into their
bank deposits to pay an estimated one trillion yuan in taxes due
for the end of the fourth quarter.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.9471 2.8369 +11.02
7-day SHIBOR 2.9910 2.8900 +10.10
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)