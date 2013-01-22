* One-day repo rate falls to 1.92 bps, lowest since early June * 14-day repo rise as c.bank suspends 14-day reverse repo * C.bank conduct net drain of 67 bln yuan on Tuesday By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 22 China's one-day money rates fell to their lowest in more than seven months on Tuesday as market liquidity remained ample, but dealers cited rising demand for funds after the central bank declined to issue 14-day reverse repos during open market operations in the morning. The weighted-average one-day bond repurchase rate fell 1 basis point to 1.93 percent from 1.94 percent on Monday, the lowest level since early June. "I have not seen the one-day rate fall below 2 percent for a very long time," said a dealer at a mid-sized Chinese bank in Shanghai. "That means money market conditions are extremely relaxed." The benchmark weighted-average seven-day repo rose to 2.98 percent from 2.94 percent at the close, and the 14-day repo rate rose to 2.92 percent from 2.80 percent. Dealers said the rise in 14-day repo rates was due to the central bank's abstention from issuing such tenors on Tuesday, which forced some institutions which were hopping to borrow money in that tenor to shop in the interbank market. China's central bank injected 43 billion yuan ($6.91 billion) into the money markets through 7-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, but 110 billion worth of previously issued reverse repos matured, draining funds. So far the PBOC has conducted a net drain of 67 billion yuan for the week. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9826 2.9364 + 4.62 7-day SHIBOR 2.9940 2.9910 + 0.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)