* Key 7-day money rate falls around 14 bps to 2.70 pct
* 21-day tenor still attracts demand
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 China's money rates fell
slightly on Friday, with the key seven-day money rate falling
around 14 basis points, on expectations that the market will
sail through the month-end period smoothly.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 14 basis points to 2.70 percent from
2.84 percent at the close on Thursday.
The 14-day repo rate edged down to 2.94
percent from 2.95 percent, and the one-day repo rate
rose slightly to 2.11 percent from 2.07 percent.
Demand remained strong for the longer tenor in view of the
upcoming Chinese New Year holiday, although the 21-day repo rate
fell back slightly, dealers said.
Cash demand typically rises during the holidays as firms pay
staff annual bonuses and shoppers withdraw money for
celebrations.
The weighted-average 21-day bond repurchase rate
fell to 3.80 percent from 3.81 percent after
jumping over 40 basis points on Thursday.
"Some med- and small- sized institutions still have strong
demand for this tenor," said a dealer at a mid-sized commercial
bank in Shanghai.
"Only the cross-holiday tenor is attracting demand, as
opposed to the other tenors which nobody needs right now," said
a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.6984 2.8355 -13.71
7-day SHIBOR 2.6980 2.8240 -12.60
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)