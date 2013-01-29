* 7-day repo rate rises on strong month-end cash demand * Demand of 7-day tenor causes c.bank to inject 80 bln yuan * CICC expects tightening conditions before holiday By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 29 China's key seven-day money rates rose on Tuesday on expectations of strong cash demand ahead of the Chinese New Year Holiday. China's central bank partially sated this demand by injecting a net 27 billion yuan ($4.34 billion) into the market on Tuesday. Specifically, the bank injected 80 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday, which has partially offset the 121 billion yuan worth of maturing instruments that are draining cash from the markets this week. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 12 basis points to 3.11 percent from 2.98 percent at the close on Monday. "Money is not hard to borrow, but given high demand, prices are relatively high," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. The 14-day repo rate fell slightly to 3.65 percent from 3.64 percent, still hovering around a nearly one-month high level, as financial institutions allocated funds for the Chinese New Year Holiday, starting from Feb. 9. Dealers said the high level of demand for the 14-day tenor was also because given the closure of markets during the upcoming holiday, those repos would actually mature in 21 days. China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) said in its weekly report that the money conditions will remain tight ahead of holiday, but the situation will be much better than last year because China's net foreign exchange purchases are expected to rise steadily in the first quarter of the year, which would effectively inject yuan liquidity into the market. The intensified tempo of short-term liquidity pperations will also enhance stability. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1064 2.9842 +12.22 7-day SHIBOR 3.0995 3.8863 + 0.09 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2226 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)