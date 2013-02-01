* 7-day benchmark repo rate rises 7 bps to
3.32 pct
* Banks stocking cash for upcoming holiday
* Benchmark five-year IRS up at 3.74 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 1 China's money rates rose
slightly on Friday as dealers prepared for the upcoming Spring
Festival holiday, despite a net injection by the central bank
during open market operations on Thursday.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 7 basis points to 3.32 percent from 3.25
percent at the close on Thursday.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.65 percent
from 3.57 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose
to 2.69 percent from 2.32 percent.
Dealers said Chinese banks are accumulating cash for a
seasonal surge in withdrawals over the upcoming week-long Spring
Festival holiday which begins on Feb. 9.
In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose slightly
on Friday.
One-year IRS was at 3.1400 percent, up from
Thursday's close of 3.1200 percent, while the benchmark
five-year IRS rose to 3.7400 percent from 3.6900
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3237 3.2525 +7.12
7-day SHIBOR 3.3400 3.2330 +10.70
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)