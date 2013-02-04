* 7-day repo rate rises nearly 10 bps to 3.43
pct
* Banks stocking cash for upcoming holiday
* Benchmark five-year IRS edges up to 3.75 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 4 China's money rates rose
slightly on Monday as dealers prepared for the upcoming Spring
Festival holiday, traders said.
Chinese banks are accumulating cash for a seasonal surge in
withdrawals for the week-long Spring Festival holiday which
starts this weekend.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose nearly 10 basis points to 3.43 percent
from 3.33 percent at the close on Friday.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.8808 percent
from 3.6585 percent, and the one-day repo rate
rose to 2.86 percent from 2.69 percent.
In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose slightly
on Monday.
One-year IRS was at 3.15 percent, up from
Friday's close of 3.14 percent, while the benchmark five-year
IRS rose to 3.75 percent from 3.73 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4270 3.3321 +9.49
7-day SHIBOR 3.4000 3.3400 +6.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)